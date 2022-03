MISSOULA — A strong geomagnetic storm (G3) watch is in effect for Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

A few clouds will be covering the southwest corner of the state, but we will have a viewing forecast after 10 PM for West-Central and Northwest Montana between a few passing clouds.

At a possible Kp=7 value, the aurora borealis will be potentially seen for all of Montana, again depending on cloud cover.

