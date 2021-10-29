Northern Lights Possible this Weekend

MISSOULA — A "significant" solar flare was emitted by the sun on Thursday, which could lead to an impressive northern lights display this weekend for some parts of the country.

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G3 (Strong) geomagnetic storm watch for October 30 and a G2 (Moderate) geomagnetic storm watch for October 31.

The Space Weather Prediction Center said some of the possible geomagnetic storm effects for Saturday include that auroras may be visible as low as Pennsylvania to Iowa to Oregon.

The current forecast for western Montana brings clearing skies Saturday into Sunday which would make for some fantastic viewing opportunities.

Aurora forecasts are fluid and can change quickly, so stay tuned for updates as we move through the weekend.