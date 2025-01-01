Not much snow this past December

MISSOULA — Happy New Year everyone! Let's talk a bit about snow.

On average, December is our snowiest month of the year. However, other than a few small areas in the Seeley/Swan Valley and east of the Flathead Valley towards Glacier, most of us have seen very little snow.

Both Missoula and Kalispell came in well under normal. In fact, Missoula has only reported 1" of snow this entire season. Keep in mind all official reports are taken at the airport, so numbers will vary a bit depending on where you live.

Now, this is not to say we have been snow free. In fact, mountains here in western Montana have been right around to slightly above normal. The heaviest snow has been in the mountains of northwest Montana where the Flathead, Kootenai and Lower Clark Fork Basins are all running above normal.