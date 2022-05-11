One more day of sunglasses before rain and snow return Friday

MISSOULA — Warmer weather sticks around Western Montana for one more day.

Highs top out in the upper 50s and low 60s Thursday afternoon.

This is just slightly below average for the year.

Thursday night a cold front sweeps through from the west.

Rain and snow move in late Thursday night through Friday morning.

Snow will fall on passes, but wintry mix is possible in valleys.

Don’t be surprised if you wake up to a snowflake falling through the morning hours Friday.

Although, impacts will be limited mostly to upper elevation roadways.

Saturday and Sunday moisture move out and clouds start to part.

A brief, weak ridge of high pressure forms allow temperatures to warm to the 60s Saturday, mid 70s Sunday, and low 70s Monday.

A few isolated showers are possible for the end of the weekend.

Warmer weather is short-lived and highs take a drop next week as an unsettled weather pattern returns.