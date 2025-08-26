Only a few locations hitting 100° this summer across Western Montana

MISSOULA — We've seen above-average highs across Western Montana since pretty much August 18th.

A couple of places previously hit the century mark earlier in the summer (St. Regis & Trout Creek at 101°, Plains and Alberton at 100°), but a few just hit 100° for the first time on the 25th — Libby, Troy, I'm looking at you!

Erin Yost

It's not a guarantee we'll hit 100° each summer — there have been several where we didn't; much like this year in Missoula (98°) and Kalispell (95°).

But typically, Missoula will see its last 100-degree day around July 28th — the latest 100° reading was August 24, 1969.

Kalispell's last 100° day averages around July 27. The latest 100° reading was also on August 24, 1969.