Passes stay slick Wednesday morning

MISSOULA — Passes stay icy and snowy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Spotty snow showers continue overnight Tuesday.

A bigger push of moisture is likely from 6 PM until 8 PM with Winter Weather Advisories still in effect for most of West-Central and Southwest Montana tonight and early Wednesday morning.

Air and road surfaces even in valleys will be near or below freezing.

Valley roads cannot be looked over when worrying about slick roads Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Thursday afternoon bring only a few chances of spotty showers, but most of us will get to see a glimpse of blue sky Wednesday afternoon.

More clouds roll in Thursday and widespread rain and snow showers return Thursday night.

Highs through the end of the week and the weekend will stay warm enough that widespread rain will fall in valleys Friday through Sunday.

Highs in mountains will be a bit cooler, so a mix of rain and snow can be expected at pass levels and higher through this time.

