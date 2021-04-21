Peak of Lyrid meteor shower occurs Wednesday night and Thursday morning

MISSOULA — The last mostly clear night we have will also present the peak of the Lyrid meteor shower!
The peak of the meteor shower will occur with 10-15 meteors per hour around 9-10 PM Wednesday night.
Meteors will be visible into the early hours of Thursday morning, too!
Look to the northeast and hopefully you will be able to catch a few!
The only trouble we run into with our viewing forecast in Western Montana are the clouds and moonlight.
While skies stay clear during the peak hours of 9-10 PM, we will be fighting through nearly-full moonlight.
The moon’s light will dull the view of the skies before setting around 4:27 AM Thursday morning, but then clouds move in ahead of our incoming cold front.
Either way, hopefully you can see through light pollution from the moon or catch a few between clouds early tomorrow morning!