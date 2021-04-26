Pink supermoon visible in Western Montana skies Monday night

MISSOULA — The first supermoon of the year hits full illumination tonight!

The Pink Supermoon will rise at 8:23 PM in the east, but full illumination comes about an hour later.

If you head out and look up around 9:31 PM, that is when we will be seeing the moon at its full brightness!

Every April’s full moon is named the Pink moon, not because of its color, but because of the springtime bloom of the ‘moss pink’ wildflower in North America.

The moon will not, in fact, look pink tonight.

April’s full moon happens to be a supermoon this year due to the closeness of approach to Earth in orbit.

The closer the orbit, the bigger the moon will look in the sky.

You may be fighting a few clouds- especially across West-Central and Southwest Montana.

Skies will be partly cloudy but start clearing overnight.

