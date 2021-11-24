Playing Thanksgiving Day backyard football under mostly cloudy skies

MISSOULA — Snow has started melting on roadways across Western Montana thanks to some sunshine and warmer weather Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day looks to stay cloudy, but we also have warmer weather returning for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Highs Thanksgiving afternoon will be in the 40s.

Friday’s temperatures will be similar, but more moisture will arrive to the forecast.

Widespread showers are expected early Friday morning for the northwest and West-Central Montana.

Some freezing rain will be possible in the early morning hours in valleys as cold air gets trapped at valley floors.

This means slick roads will be possible Friday morning as you drive around town!

Highs Saturday jump to the upper 40s with Sunday’s highs jumping again to the 50s!

We stay mostly moisture-free through the weekend with only a few isolated chances across the northwest.