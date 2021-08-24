Pool forecast stays rain-free through Thursday

MISSOULA — Skies stay mostly clear, at least of moisture, for the next few days.

We may see a little wildfire smoke get tangled into the upper atmosphere and sink into some valleys by Wednesday.

The smoke doesn’t last long as changes move in by late-week.

Highs stay in the 70s and low 80s through Thursday.

A low pressure system from the north drops down bringing scattered shower chances to the northwest and isolated chances to West-Central and Southwest Montana.

Highs drop to the low 70s and upper 60s on Friday.

The week looks to clear up by Saturday morning and stay in the low 80s and dry through early next week.

