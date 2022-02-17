Preparing for snow, wind, and arctic air on the way this weekend

MISSOULA — Friday brings a mix of sun and clouds for Western Montana’s forecast.

Highs Friday and Saturday remain in the upper 30s and low 40s.

As moisture arrives Saturday, the northwest will receive rain and snow mix.

By the evening, moisture moves through the rest of Western Montana, and as temperatures cool, we will see light snow accumulation at all elevations into Sunday morning.

Sunday brings big changes to the forecast.

An arctic front moves through Sunday into Monday.

Prepare for much colder temperatures with highs struggling to make it into the teens and 20s through late next week.

Lows will be subzero most nights even in valleys.

As the arctic front approaches Sunday, high wind gusts will be drifting and blowing snow across roadways to make for near-zero visibility at times.

Driving will be difficult Sunday night and Monday morning.

Wind chill values will be dangerously low during this time too, so if you plan on traveling, make sure you have spare clothes and necessities in the car in case you get stranded.