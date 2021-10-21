Prolonged periods of rain likely for Western Montana

MISSOULA — Changes are on the way to Western Montana.

Friday stays mostly dry, but clouds will move in through the afternoon.

Rain follows shortly behind, and widespread showers will fall in Friday night through Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon, highs drop to the low 50s, so it will feel a lot more like fall.

Spotty showers are also in this weekend’s forecast.

Rounds of rain continue to set up across Western Montana through early next week thanks to an atmospheric river bringing moisture over our area.

This will be a prolonged event with much cooler air associated with the change.

Rain will fall in valleys over this time, but snow levels could drop to 4,000-5,000 feet which means upper elevation valleys and passes (especially along the MT/ID border) will likely see snow accumulation early next week.

We will keep an eye on this system as it develops through the weekend and early next week.