Quick break from the rain Thursday afternoon

MISSOULA — Isolated showers remain in the forecast Wednesday, but within a few of these pockets of showers, heavy downpours are possible.

With rain adding up in our forecast these last few days, flooding in low-lying areas has become a concern.

A Flood Warning is in effect Wednesday night until further notice for the Clark Fork River above Missoula.

Flood stages are set to be hit late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Flood stage is set at 7.5 feet, but crest river levels are still expected to reach a foot above that on Saturday during the crest of these levels.

River levels above Missoula are forecasted to hold in minor flood stage through at least the end of the weekend.

Impacts will be in low-lying areas around riverbanks, and flooding is expected in Orchard Homes area where we typically see overflow during flooding.

The Swan River near Bigfork is not forecasted to reach flood stage, but it will be a good idea to stay away from fast-moving, high rivers this weekend.

Another round of moisture will return Thursday night through Friday morning.

After this round we stay moisture-free through the holiday weekend.

