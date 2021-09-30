Quick, spotty showers Friday before a sunny, warm weekend

MISSOULA — Temperatures take a slight drop Friday as a weak system moves through our area.

Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Mostly cloudy skies fill in through the mid-morning hours, but a few spotty showers are possible as the system moves through.

Spotty showers are possible across the northwest in the morning and west-central towns by the afternoon.

This won’t be a washout of Friday afternoon and evening plans, but there will be a few showers you will have to dodge as the system passes.

Saturday and Sunday high pressure builds back in.

Highs return to the 70s, and by early next week, highs will reach into the upper 70s and low 80s!

