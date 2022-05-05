Rain and cooler weather in store for a few days

MISSOULA — As showers and storms move through Montana, we will see gusty wind and heavy rain at times.

Frequent lightning is also possible, so keep in mind you may have to head under cover for a bit while these storms pass.

Friday, temperatures drop to the mid to low 60s as morning and evening showers push through.

Showers continue Saturday morning for West-Central and Southwest Montana.

Sunday looks to have a few spotty showers, but highs Saturday and Sunday will be MUCH cooler- topping out in the low to mid 50s.

We keep the cooler weather, cloud cover, and spotty showers in Monday and Tuesday of next week.

A few areas will have more widespread showers to start the week, but in general you may want to keep the raincoats handy.

Midweek next week we slowly dry up and warm back up.