Rain and snow become widespread Saturday night

MISSOULA — Temperatures stay warm Saturday as we leave clouds in the forecast.

Highs will top out in the low to mid 50s!

Throughout the afternoon, you may have to dodge one or two spotty showers, but we stay mostly dry during daylight hours.

Saturday night a new system arrives bringing widespread moisture back to the forecast.

Rain will fall in valleys right around dinner time and wet, heavy snow will fall in upper elevations.

Saturday night a colder air mass moves in, and temperatures drop to or below freezing even in valleys.

This means a few slick spots, even in lower elevations, are possible Sunday morning.

Drive carefully out there early in the morning hours.

By the afternoon, highs return to the upper 30s and low 40s, but this will be much cooler than we have seen for daytime temperatures in a while.

Temperatures rebound very quickly early next week as highs jump to the 60s by Wednesday!