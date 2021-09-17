Rain and snow follow wind in Western Montana this weekend!

MISSOULA — Changes are moving in fast to Western Montana this weekend.

The first change will be the increase in wind through our area starting Saturday afternoon.

Wind gusts will be closer to 55 MPH near Georgetown Lake and Philipsburg where High Wind Warnings are in effect, and around 35 to 55 MPH in the Flathead, Mission, Missoula, and Bitterroot valleys where Wind Advisories are in effect 9AM through 9 PM Saturday.

A cold front then pushes through Saturday afternoon, and rain will follow in behind the cooler air mass.

Rain will fall Saturday night through Monday morning in Western Montana valleys.

Expect snow accumulation in the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains where mountain roads may become slick and snowy Sunday night through Monday morning.

Highs only top out in the 50s this weekend.

Make sure you wear warm and waterproof gear into upper elevations as conditions will be raw and cold!

