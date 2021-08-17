Rain is finally falling on Western Montana

MISSOULA — The wind has picked up, smoke is getting worse before it gets better, and rain is moving through Western Montana on this Tuesday evening.

A line of rain continues to progress from the northwest to southeast through Tuesday night.

Moisture wraps around from the south later Wednesday early morning and brings heavy rain to west-central and southwest Montana.

Heaviest amounts of moisture will be in along the Divide where mountains could see up to an inch of rain.

In the high-elevation backcountry areas, snow and wet, cold, and raw conditions will be present early Wednesday morning.

Make sure you have all the right gear for these conditions if you plan on being up in upper elevations along the Divide Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Rain moves out later Wednesday afternoon, but cooler weather sticks around.

Highs Wednesday remain in the 50s and low 60s.

We stay in the 70s through the end of the week, and our chances of moisture return again Friday night through Saturday.

