Rain moves out Thursday, cooler temperatures stick around

MISSOULA — Even though rain temporarily moves out of Western Montana Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, cooler temperatures will be left behind.

Highs for the next few days top out in the 60s and 70s which is 15-20-degrees below average for this time of year.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies fill in Thursday afternoon but changes slowly move in Thursday night.

Rain showers become isolated Thursday night for parts of northwest corner.

Widespread rain mixed with cooler air mostly fill into the northwest Friday morning before becoming widespread across West-Central and Southwest Montana by Friday evening.

Showers and raw backcountry conditions exist Saturday for most upper elevation areas.

Grab the extra rain jackets and some warm, waterproof gear before heading out into the mountains this weekend.

Thing clear up by the end of the weekend and beginning of next week, but highs look to remain below average for the extended forecast.

