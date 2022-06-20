Rain moves out, warmer air moves in for June Solstice

MISSOULA — Rain lingers in northwest Montana along the Divide Monday.

Heavy rain at times is likely to cause flooding in small streams and in urban areas.

Please stay away from flood waters.

A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls where gauges are still hovering in minor flood stage.

This warning is in effect until further notice.

Highs this week shoot back up to the 70s and 80s as high pressure moves in.

Rain chances are out for the rest of the week and the weekend.