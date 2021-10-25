Rain, rain, and more rain in this week's forecast

MISSOULA — Highs this week drop to the upper 40s and low 50s.

That may seem chilly compared to last week, but these are about the average temperatures we expect this time of year.

Rain has made a return and will be here through most of the work week.

We keep the rain boots handy as rounds of rain make their way through until Thursday.

There will be short breaks in between widespread showers, but we do not have a lot of time to get outside to enjoy dry weather.

Moisture and clouds stick around even during these very brief dry periods.

Rain moves out Monday evening for most of us but returns Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Showers last Tuesday through Wednesday morning before another round of rain returns Wednesday night through Thursday.

Highs do return to the mid to upper 50s on Friday as a drier air mass moves in.

Halloween weekend is looking a lot more dry!

There is still some hesitation on Saturday’s rain chances, but they look mostly dry at this time.

We will keep you updated on the changes moving in for the weekend but keep those rain jackets and umbrellas handy over the next few days.