Rain returns to parts of Western Montana Friday

MISSOULA — Clouds roll into Western Montana Wednesday night.

This means our overnight temperatures remain warmer, and we only drop to the low 50s and upper 40s!

Highs Thursday warm to the upper 70s and low 80s, but changes arrive Friday.

Early Friday morning a system from the northwest brings cooler and wetter air back to Western Montana’s forecast.

Highs Friday top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain will fall across Northwest Montana throughout the morning and afternoon hours.

Isolated chances of rain are forecasted for West-Central and Southwest Montana early Friday morning through early Friday afternoon.

After showers move out Friday, highs return to the mid 70s to mid 80s this weekend with drier air moving back in.

