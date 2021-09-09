Rain returns to Western Montana Friday

MISSOULA — Changes move into our forecast for the end of the work week.

Highs will be in the 80s Friday as clouds move in and mix with smoke.

Air Quality Alerts remain in effect for all Western Montana until air particulates are reassessed Friday morning.

Rain moves into the forecast Friday afternoon and evening.

A few rumbles of thunder will be possible in the afternoon, but soaking rain will continue Friday night into Saturday morning.

Under some heavier showers, flash flooding is possible- especially over burns scars and low-lying, poor drainage areas.

Rain becomes consistently moderate late Friday night and early Saturday morning before moving out.

Highs this weekend stay in the 70s, and we stay cool and dry to begin next week.

