Rain, snow and breezy Wednesday

MISSOULA — Precipitation will increase through the morning across western Montana. With temperatures at or below freezing across northwest Montana valley snow or freezing rain will be possible for that morning commute. For this reason, winter weather advisories have been issued across northwest Montana for potential icy and slippery roads. The valleys of west-central and southwest Montana will see mostly light rain or a rain/snow mix with most of this coming during the afternoon.

Breezy winds will develop Wednesday as well with gusts of 25-35 mph and even some locally stronger gusts expected by the afternoon.

Colder air settles in Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. A few light snow showers will be possible as well with mountain passes remaining slick and just a few flurries in the valleys.

Our next weather system will bring mountain snow along with valley snow or rain/snow By the weekend. Mountains will stand a good chance to see moderate to heavy snow, especially along the MT/ID border with this system. Things become more difficult in the valleys as temperatures will be running in the mid 30s to low 40s. The best chance for valleys to see accumulating snow looks to be across northwest Montana with more of a rain/snow mix for west-central and southwest Montana. Again, temperatures will play a big role in what weather shapes up for the weekend, stay tuned for more details as we move through the next few days.