Rain, snow, and wind on the way

MISSOULA — Our next system moves in Wednesday through Friday bringing rain, snow, and wind.

Highs drop to the low 60s Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies.

Rain will be widespread in the northwest and southwest with isolated showers passing through West-Central Montana.

Highs Thursday and Friday drop once again.

The warmest part of the day for the end of the week will be in the 40s and 50s.

This means temperatures overnight drop even more, and some valleys will likely see lows close to or below freezing.

Some wintry mix is possible in valleys especially Friday morning and frost is possible in areas without overnight moisture.

Sensitive vegetation could be damaged by these cold temperatures.

Drier air moves in for the weekend as highs rebound to the upper 50s and low 60s.