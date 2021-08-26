Watch
Rain starts falling across parts of Western Montana early Friday morning

Scattered showers stick around through Friday afternoon
Rain returns for the northwest late Thursday night
Posted at 3:24 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 17:24:49-04

MISSOULA — Clouds have started to mix with smoke in Western Montana’s skies on this Thursday afternoon.

Rain will shortly follow- at least for some areas.

A low pressure system will bring rain to the I-90 corridor and north through the early morning and midafternoon hours of Friday.

Friday afternoon there is also a slight chance of isolated showers for southwest Montana.

Rain moves out Friday evening, but temperatures remain cooler and top out in the upper 60s.

Saturday sunshine returns and highs jump back to the mid 70s.

We stay dry and in the 70s and 80s heading through the weekend and the first days of next week.

