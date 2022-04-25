Rain, wind, and mountain snow widespread for Tuesday

MISSOULA — Temperatures take a drop this week as a cold front arrives Tuesday.

Widespread showers start early Tuesday morning and afternoon for the northwest corner, while the rest of west-central and southwest Montana see rain in the afternoon through early evening.

Wind gusts will be around 25-35 MPH as the front passes with breezy conditions lasting through Wednesday.

Wednesday will be much drier, but highs will be in the mid to low 50s with cloud cover.

With the afternoon wind, it may feel a little cooler Wednesday afternoon.

Highs Thursday stay in the mid to low 50s.

Another round of showers arrives first to the southwest Thursday evening, and the rest of Western Montana see the showers late Thursday night through Friday afternoon.

Saturday looks to be much drier with highs rising back to the mid to upper 50s.

Spotty showers return for the end of the weekend and beginning of next week.