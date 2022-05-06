Rainy and snowy start to the weekend

MISSOULA — Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms are still likely Friday night through Saturday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Bitterroot and Sapphire mountains above 5000 feet from midnight until 10 am Saturday.

Accumulation on Lolo and Lost Trail passes will be between 2-5”.

Widespread rain picks up for the northwest Friday night before moving out early Saturday.

Rain and storms continue Friday afternoon through Saturday morning in west-central and southwest Montana.

We leave the widespread showers in Saturday morning’s forecast but keep the rain jackets and warmer coats close this weekend.

Highs drop to the 50s this weekend.

The coolest day of the week will be Sunday as highs drop to the low 50s and upper 40s.

Our unsettled weather pattern accompanied by cooler weather will last through the early days of next week.

Midweek next week looks to be drier and warmer with highs returning to the upper 50s and low 60s.