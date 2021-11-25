Rainy drive Friday in Western Montana

MISSOULA — Happy Thanksgiving!

Most of us stay cloudy but dry Thursday night, but moisture is on the way.

A Winter Weather Advisory does go into effect at 9 PM Thursday through 11 AM Friday for parts of the northwest corner.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect Thursday night through Friday

These areas will see 1-3” of snow and light ice glaze on roadways.

While this is not a significant amount of snow, lots of people will be traveling and roads will be slick through those early morning hours.

You may have to add some time to your driving plans Friday.

Rain moves in through in lower elevations through Friday evening.

Saturday brings us warmer weather with only a few spotty showers.

Highs this weekend will top out in the upper 40s to mid 50s!