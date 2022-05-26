Rainy holiday weekend in store

MISSOULA — Temperatures soar into the 70s and low 80s Thursday, but we take a dive just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Highs take a drop over the next few days as a round of cooler and moisture-rich air move in.

A few strong thunderstorms are possible late Thursday and early Friday morning.

These storms will mostly populate over the Idaho/Montana border around and just north of the I-90 and HWY-200 corridor.

These storms will include gusty outflow winds and small hail.

You will definitely hear a rumble of thunder or two, too.

Rain continues to fall throughout the weekend.

Widespread showers move out Friday morning, but return by Friday night.

Soggy conditions with highs in the 40s and 50s bring us into Memorial Day.

