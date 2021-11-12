Rainy weekend for most in Western Montana

MISSOULA — It will be a wet start to our weekend with showers staying in the forecast Friday night into early Saturday morning for Western Montana.

Highs this weekend stay in the upper 40s and low 50s, so the spotty showers we expect on Saturday will be in the form of rain in valleys.

While Saturday you may have to dodge one or two showers in the morning, by the late evening hours widespread rain and snow return.

Rain will once again fall in valleys all day on Sunday while rain and snow mix into Western Montana’s mountains Sunday.

The same goes for our widespread shower chances on Monday, too.

Big changes move back into the forecast on Tuesday.

A much colder air mass will move in Tuesday.

This means wind will mix with snow in passes to create low visibility.

Snow, rain, and ice will make it to valley floors Tuesday evening.

Tuesday will be our most active day over the next few.

Moisture moves out Wednesday of next week, but that colder air sticks around with highs only topping out in the mid to upper 30s.