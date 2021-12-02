Record-breaking temperatures on the way out, cooler air returns

MISSOULA — Temperatures stay warmer than average through the end of the week, but for the most part we stay dry through Friday afternoon.

Cloudy skies stick around, but highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s.

The next big push of moisture arrives Saturday with rain and snow mixing into valleys early then turning to rain in the afternoon.

Passes will be cool enough for some snow accumulation to occur, especially early in the morning and later in the evening.

Sunday, we stay dry, but highs drop to the low 30s.

Another round of moisture moves in Monday and mixes with the cooler air.

Snow will fall at all elevations Monday.

This could be our next big push of snow for mountains, and we are watching for potential significant amounts of snow for mountain areas Monday through Wednesday.

Tuesday there will be isolated snow showers, but they become widespread Wednesday once again.