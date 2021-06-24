Record heat possible for several days in a row next week

MISSOULA — After a few showers and isolated thunderstorms moved through the northwest early this afternoon, our attention shifts to the hot and dry weather moving into Western Montana.

Weekend highs will top out in the 80s and 90s with sunny skies overhead.

Starting early next work week, highs around Western Montana will top out in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Triple digits are expected to remain in our forecast over a multiday period.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are now in place for those areas below.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories in place next week Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories in place next week

During this time, highs in these areas could reach up to 110-degrees.

With these very hot daytime temperatures, overnight temperatures just will not have enough time to cool off very much, and we expect abnormally high overnight lows in the 60s.

This means those without A/C will have a hard time cooling off their apartments or homes.

If you have neighbors, family members, or friends that are especially susceptible to the heat, please check on them to make sure they have a way to stay hydrated and cooler during this time.

Keep yourself, your animals, family members, and friends safe by staying out of the sun, drinking plenty of fluids, and having a place to go to cool off.

