Record Heat Wednesday and Thursday

MISSOULA — A strong high pressure ridge will strengthen over the northern Rockies this week leading to possible record breaking heat. Wednesday, June 2 City Forecast Record

Hamilton 88 93

Missoula 91 94

Butte 83 84

Kalispell 88 87

Thompson Falls 93 96

Stevensville 91 92

Superior 90 94

Salmon 90 89

Philipsburg 84 85

Seeley Lake 86 92

Hungry Horse 86 92

West Glacier 87 88

Eureka 91 94

Olney 89 90 Thursday, June 3 City Forecast Record

Hamilton 92 91

Missoula 94 91

Butte 88 85

Kalispell 91 89

Thompson Falls 95 98

Stevensville 94 94

Superior 94 95

Salmon 94 92

Philipsburg 89 87

Seeley Lake 90 90

Hungry Horse 89 89

West Glacier 89 89

Eureka 93 93

Olney 90 89



