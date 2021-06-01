Record Heat Wednesday and Thursday

MISSOULA — A strong high pressure ridge will strengthen over the northern Rockies this week leading to possible record breaking heat.
Wednesday, June 2
City Forecast Record
Hamilton 88 93
Missoula 91 94
Butte 83 84
Kalispell 88 87
Thompson Falls 93 96
Stevensville 91 92
Superior 90 94
Salmon 90 89
Philipsburg 84 85
Seeley Lake 86 92
Hungry Horse 86 92
West Glacier 87 88
Eureka 91 94
Olney 89 90
Thursday, June 3
City Forecast Record
Hamilton 92 91
Missoula 94 91
Butte 88 85
Kalispell 91 89
Thompson Falls 95 98
Stevensville 94 94
Superior 94 95
Salmon 94 92
Philipsburg 89 87
Seeley Lake 90 90
Hungry Horse 89 89
West Glacier 89 89
Eureka 93 93
Olney 90 89