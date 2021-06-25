Record high stretch of temperatures possible next week

MISSOULA — Dry and hot air are on the way for Western Montana.

Saturday morning will have a few clouds on the horizon, but after those move out, sunny skies are expected for the rest of the weekend and next week.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are still in place for Western Montana as temperatures will soar into the 90s and 100s next week.

During this time, houses and apartments without A/C will have a hard time cooling off, because even overnight lows will be very warm!

Highs next week will be in the 90s for most of Western Montana on Monday with a few 100s closer to the northwest corner.

Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Wednesday highs will be in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Thursday highs will be in the high upper 90s and low 100s.

The point being this is not your typical summer heat wave.

This is a dangerous stretch of heat that will come close to breaking all-time hottest temperatures in parts of our area.

Please check on neighbors, family, friends, and pets who are more susceptible to the heat!

Have lots of water and avoid sun in the hottest parts of the day.

We will dive into more records next week, but just for reference, here are some of the all-time hottest temperatures in some of our area:

Missoula 107 (2007)

Kalispell 105 (1961)

Stevensville 107 (2003)

West Glacier 100 (2018)

