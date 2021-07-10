Red Flag Warning in effect on Sunday

MISSOULA — In recent days smoke has become a player in the valleys of western Montana, and it looks like that will be the case for the most part for quite a while. That combination along with continued hot temperatures it’s going to make conditions are on Western Montana generally uncomfortable in the days and even weeks to come. Here’s a look at our forecast as we head to your Saturday night and Sunday.

The national weather service has upgraded our fire Weatherwatch to a red flag warning for most of western Montana and southwest Montana from noon on Sunday through 9 PM. Sunday will bring sunny and hot conditions with gusty winds and very low humidity. Wind speeds are expected to be at about 15 to 30 mph out of the north, and humidity levels will be in the 8 to 15% range during that nine hour window. This means conditions are primed for spread of ongoing fires and the potential for new fire starts. We’ll see a high temperature in the mid 90s across most western Montana under a sunny sky.

For Monday will continue to see sunny and hot conditions. The good news is it will not be as windy on Monday. Look for highs ranging from the upper 80s to mid 90s including a high of about 94 in Missoula under a sunny sky.

For our Tuesday and Wednesday, will continue to see sunny conditions with heart highs ranging from the lower to middle 90s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to about 60.

Our extended forecast for Thursday, Friday, and next weekend continues to show hot, hazy, and smoky conditions with very warm high temperatures. We’ll see upper 80s to mid 90s on Thursday and Friday with lower 90s to upper 90s next Saturday and Sunday.

As far as the heat goes, there appears to be no relief in sight. Have a wonderful Sunday!