Red Flag Warnings in effect Thursday with thunderstorm activity increase

MISSOULA — Wildfire smoke lingers in our area, but because of winds out of the northwest, smoke hasn’t been as bad as it was the last few days.

Thursday afternoon winds start to shift back out of the southwest.

Thick wildfire smoke returns, and a few storms will develop across the southwest.

Dry and wet thunderstorms are expected to produce lightning and erratic winds- both ingredients for new fire starts and fast-moving fires.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for areas expecting to see these afternoon and evening storms.

Red Flag Warnings in effect Thursday Red Flag Warnings in effect Thursday

We continue to see drought across our area, and fire danger remains on the rise as high pressure builds back on Friday.

This weekend, highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with a few low 100s even possible.

Stay safe, hydrated, and smart out there.

