Red Flag Warnings in place as wind picks up Friday and Saturday

MISSOULA — Wind picks up again Friday as another system approaches Western Montana.

Red Flag Warnings go in Salmon, Philipsburg, and Georgetown Lake over to Butte 1 PM Friday through 9 PM Saturday.

Some winds gusts on the I-90 corridor east of Missoula and throughout the southwest part of the state could be damaging as gusts could reach up to 50 MPH on Saturday.

Up to 40 MPH gusts are possible along the Divide by Saturday afternoon.

Besides a windy Friday, things stay dry until Saturday afternoon.

Our next system will move in Saturday and bring rain to the northwest corner first.

Widespread showers are expected to then move into West-Central and Southwest Montana Saturday night.

Highs this weekend will be in the 50s and 60s in valleys, so expect raw/backcountry conditions through the weekend!

Pack some warm gear that will also keep you dry.

Rain sticks around through Sunday and Monday.

