River levels on the rise this week

MISSOULA — Temperatures are on the rise this week as high pressure moves in.

Expect Thursday’s highs to even near the low 80s!

With our recent rain and warmer weather on the way, water will runoff into nearby rivers and streams, and we will be watching river levels rise quickly.

Minor flood stage is expected to be met in the Bitterroot River in Ravalli and Missoula counties and the Clark Fork River above Missoula.

An Areal Flood Advisory is in effect for parts of the Bitterroot River in Ravalli County until Tuesday at 6 pm.

A wetter weekend is looking to set up in our area later next weekend.