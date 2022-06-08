River rises to flood stage early next week

MISSOULA — A few light rain showers linger in Wester Montana through Wednesday night.

Highs Thursday will still be in the mid to upper 70s.

Cloud cover will be thicker across the southwest Thursday afternoon compared to west-central and the northwest parts of the state.

Friday rain moves into the northwest.

Highs start dropping for the weekend.

We drop to the mid to low 60s and upper 50s by Sunday and Monday.

Rain becomes widespread everywhere Sunday and Monday morning.

A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday, but drier air starts moving in.

Highs rebound to the 60s later next week.

River levels will be on the rise early next week, too.

The Bitterroot River will likely see minor flood stage hit early next week in multiple spots in Ravalli and Missoula counties.

Don’t drive through flood waters and be extra careful around fast, cold rivers.