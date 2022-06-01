Rivers rise as snowmelt continues

MISSOULA — As our days get longer and our temperatures get warmer, snowmelt continues to quicken in high elevations.

Snowmelt is running off quickly into river and streams.

Temperatures do cool this weekend, but excess moisture in rivers comes from the sky as abundant amounts of moisture fall Friday through Monday.

The Bitterroot and Clark Fork rivers are the ones to watch this weekend and early next week.

River levels will increase to near-flood stage due to access runoff from rain this weekend and snowmelt during the work week.

Expect highs to hold steady in the upper 60s and low 70s until Friday.

Thursday night storms move in and become widespread Friday through Monday.

Temperatures take a drop this weekend to the low 60s.

We dry up and start warming up later next week.