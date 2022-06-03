Watch
Rivers running high and cold this weekend

Rain and snowmelt keep rivers high
Highs this weekend drop, showers move in
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 17:05:30-04

MISSOULA — Temperatures drop this weekend as cooler and widespread showers move in.

For Saturday morning, it will be cloudy and cooler but the rain moves in a little later on Saturday afternoon.

Rain sticks around for the day Saturday and Sunday.

Monday will also be cloudy and rainy in the morning.

Highs Tuesday start to rebound, but we do have drier air moving in.

We get to soak up a little more sunshine by midweek next week.

Keep in mind, we will be dodging a few thunderstorms here and there this weekend, and we also will want to be very careful around rivers.

Runoff from showers and storms and snowmelt have contributed to higher water levels and faster water.

