Roads stay slick through Tuesday morning

MISSOULA — Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for most of Western Montana Monday night.

The northwest advisories expire at 8 PM as snow pushes south.

West-Central and Southwest Montana will be under the advisories until 9 AM Tuesday.

Roads will still be slick even if snow is not falling!

Please take a few extra minutes to get to where you are going.

Multiple accidents have already been reported on slick roadways Monday.

Snow Tuesday will taper off through the morning.

Highs remain in the mid to upper 30s.

Another round of rain and snow return Wednesday.

Highs Wednesday will be a little warmer, so expect morning snow to turn to afternoon wintry mix for valleys.

Snow will fall and accumulate on passes all Wednesday long, so another slick drive through upper elevations is expected.

Thursday a few snowflakes are possible early, but the next round of rain and snow return this weekend.