Rounds of rain in the forecast this week for Western Montana

MISSOULA — Highs this week still stay above average, but clouds fill in across our mostly blue skies.

We go from bluebird skies Tuesday to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday.

A few isolated shower chances also return to our forecast mid-morning Wednesday through the early evening hours.

We stay in the low 60s Thursday with mostly dry conditions.

Friday another system moves in bringing widespread rain to the forecast.

This time rain will be a little more steady and not as spotty as Wednesday showers.

Our drought monitor still shows ‘severe' to ‘extreme drought across our area, so we really need the rain.

Rain stays spotty through the weekend as multiple system push through from Friday through early next week.

Highs this weekend do drop to the mid 50s, but that is right about average for this time of year.