Santa will fly through a bit of winter weather before arriving in Western Montana Christmas Eve night

MISSOULA — Santa will be flying through some snow as he enter Western Montana Christmas Eve night.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Divide until Saturday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for northwest Montana and parts of I-90 and HWY-200 west of Missoula.

Winter Weather Warnings and Advisories in effect until Saturday

Snow will fall through Christmas early afternoon.

Roads will be slick!

Christmas afternoon highs stay in the 20s and 30s and snow briefly lightens.

By Christmas night, more snow is on the way.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for the northwest corner and parts of the I-90 corridor east of Missoula Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Winter Storm Watch Saturday night through Sunday

After snow moves out early next week, arctic air moves in.

The coldest temperatures of the season will arrive has highs top out in the mid to low single digits.

Wind chill values will be close to 20 below.