MISSOULA — A few thunderstorms are possible Saturday, but severe storms are not as likely.

Keep in mind these storms will still contain lightning and small hail, so if you are on the lake or river and hear thunder head indoors.

High pressure moves in for Sunday.

Highs next week will skyrocket.

Most of us will be in the upper 80s and low 90s Monday and in the low to mid 90s Tuesday.