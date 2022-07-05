Severe storms possible midweek

MISSOULA — After a mostly calm and clear Tuesday, highs are still rising this week.

Thunderstorm activity will also be on the rise, too.

Wednesday storms start rolling in during the afternoon and evening.

Strong storms are possible on Thursday with gusty wind, hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

Some storms will be severe. The SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has issued a 3/5 chance for severe storms for our area Thursday.

Please keep outdoor activities close to cover as these storms are expected through Friday.