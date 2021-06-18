Showers and cooler air return this weekend

MISSOULA — After a warm and dry end to our work week, we do have some changes in store for our weekend.

Highs Saturday will top out in the upper low to mid 80s.

It will be a warm morning with clouds gradually moving in from the north through the afternoon.

Timing of our next system differs from model to model, but a system from the north will drop into Montana bringing rain and a few thunderstorms and rain Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Skies look to dry up Sunday afternoon, but temperatures will still be much cooler.

If you plan on camping this weekend, make sure to pack extra layers.

Cooler overnight lows Saturday into Sunday morning will mean we will wake up to MUCH cooler weather than we’ve had this week.

Next week looks dry and warm again, so hopefully we can get some soak up some much-needed rain out of this weekend system.

