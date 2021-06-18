Watch
Weather

Actions

Showers and cooler air return this weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
Summer Solstice occurs Sunday night at 9:31 PM MDT
Cooler temperatures bring in the summer solstice this weekend
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 15:46:00-04

MISSOULA — After a warm and dry end to our work week, we do have some changes in store for our weekend.

Highs Saturday will top out in the upper low to mid 80s.

It will be a warm morning with clouds gradually moving in from the north through the afternoon.

Timing of our next system differs from model to model, but a system from the north will drop into Montana bringing rain and a few thunderstorms and rain Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Skies look to dry up Sunday afternoon, but temperatures will still be much cooler.

If you plan on camping this weekend, make sure to pack extra layers.

Cooler overnight lows Saturday into Sunday morning will mean we will wake up to MUCH cooler weather than we’ve had this week.

Next week looks dry and warm again, so hopefully we can get some soak up some much-needed rain out of this weekend system.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

44 courses for just $119!