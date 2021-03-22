Skies clear temporarily Tuesday before widespread rain and snow return

MISSOULA — We are starting out this work week with an active weather pattern.

Rain and snow will mix into valleys, but impacts in valleys will be minimal to none over the next few days.

It will be the passes that become slick during the overnight hours with snow adding up during the afternoon and evening hours.

Lookout, Lolo, and Lost Trail passes will continue to stay slushy and icy through the next few days as the unsettled weather pattern remains in place.

A few of us will see some morning isolated showers Tuesday, but we temporarily dry out Tuesday afternoon.

Clouds will remain overhead, but highs Tuesday will top out in the mid to low 40s.

Highs for the rest of the week top out in the mid to low 40s which is slightly below average for this time of year.

Our next round of widespread rain and snow showers returns Wednesday.

Impacts will remain in passes.

Isolated showers start moving out Thursday, and a drier trend starts Friday.

Highs start increasing near normal (low 50s) by Friday afternoon as a drier pattern takes over in Western Montana.

The moisture we get this week will be much needed, because our extended outlook for next week shows a drier than average pattern likely to set up.

