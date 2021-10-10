Slick passes likely in southwest as snow moves in early Monday morning

MISSOULA — Our first big push of colder air coupled with moisture move into Western Montana Sunday night and early Monday morning.

A low pressure system will spin up just to our south, and moisture will push into southwest Montana through the early hours of Monday.

Moisture will fall mostly along the I-90 corridor from Missoula to the east and through the Bitterroot mountains and valleys and Sapphire Mountains.

Valleys may see a snowflake or two mix in with light rain showers, but accumulation will be minimal to non-existent.

Passes like Homestake, Lost Trail, and Lolo passes will be the most impacted by this wintry weather spinning up from the south.

These passes are likely to see snow accumulation up to 1-3” through Monday.

Georgetown Lake to Philipsburg could even see up to 1-2” by Monday evening.

Moderate snow showers begin early Monday morning around 3 AM.

This means snow will be accumulating on roadways during non-primetime driving.

Don’t be surprised to run into wintry weather in the southwest in upper elevations during this time, and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

Cold air sticks around through the week even as moisture moves out.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s and teens even in lower elevation valleys.

Now may be a good time to cover or bring in the outdoor spigots and irrigation systems.

Highs top out in the 40s and 50s for most of the work week.